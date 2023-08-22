SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Professional women’s soccer is coming to Sioux Falls.

The Women’s Premier Soccer League (WSPL) announced on Tuesday that Sioux Falls City FC has signed a letter of intent to join the league.

“We are excited to take this next step in the growth of our project with WPSL PRO and remain committed to providing a new pathway for women’s soccer players to reach their full potential,” Sean Jones, WPSL president, said. “It has never been more clear that women’s soccer needs more opportunity and it needs to happen locally at a grassroots level in order to make it more accessible.”

According to their website, WPSL Pro division is “intent on enhancing player development, broadening the pool of potential players across professional levels, increasing player availability, and creating more sustainable opportunities overall for women’s soccer. The league plans to roll out in the third tier of women’s soccer with a strategic decision to create more opportunities at a regional level.”

The WPSL has been around since 1997. Team rosters feature current and former collegiate players, the nation’s top prep prospects and international standouts.

Sioux Falls City FC started in 2022 and has been playing home games at Bob Young Field in southern Sioux Falls. It competes in the Northern Conference of the Central Region.