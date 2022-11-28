SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Slow down and take your time, that’s the message from Sioux Falls police as we get ready for our first significant winter storm.

Southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, is under a winter weather advisory and city crews are already preparing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

City crews are busy pre-treating the roads with a salt brine, so whatever ice and snow we get won’t stick.

“We started last night and should wrap up sometime today,” Street Maintenance Supervisor Charlie Putzier said.

The public works department will continue to monitor conditions, but it’s too early to know if they’ll issue a snow alert.

“Probably won’t know that until tomorrow at some point really depends on how much we get and how much sticks,” Putzier said.

If they do issue a snow alert, remember this.

“Don’t park in the street, we’ll get it cleaned and after we get it cleaned go ahead a park on it, it’s terrible to go around them and you have to end up going back,” Putzier said.

Police want to remind drivers to use caution.

“Every year this happens there’s a ton of crashes, ton of accidents people running into things primarily other vehicles and what it really comes down to is people driving too fast for the conditions,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says to make sure you keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles.

“That gives you enough time to react in case the roads are slick that’s the main message, slow down and take your time and remember that stopping distance is going to be increased dramatically,” Clemens said.

Another reminder — you have just 48 hours to clear your sidewalks of any snow or ice after a snowstorm or you could face a possible fine.