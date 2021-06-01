Sioux Falls city councilor, mayor’s chief of staff added to county/city IM 26 task force

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council appointed one of its own and a official in the mayor’s office on Monday night to a task force on medical marijuana.

Councilor Greg Neitzert and Erica Beck, chief of staff with the mayor’s office, were unanimously appointed to an Initiated Measure 26 task force. Initiated Measure 26 legalized medical marijuana. In addition to Beck and Neitzert, the task force includes Minnehaha County Commissioners Cindy Heiberger and Gerald Beninga as well as Lincoln County Commissioners Tiffani Landeen and Jim Schmidt.

“I think this task force would be looking at where should dispensaries, cultivation facilities be located and would we want them,” Neitzert said. “We must allow dispensaries in some form. You can choose not to allow certain other facilities, and so it would be how many, where and a few of those other items, I believe.”

While Initiated Measure 26 goes into effect on July 1, a patient needs a registration card from the South Dakota Department of Health. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon has said that her department won’t start issuing medical marijuana cards until November.

“If you have three different entities offering three different programs, that makes no sense to anybody,” Schmidt said. “So this is an attempt to coordinate that, so that people do understand what the options are.”

“We all need to cooperate because we share joint boundaries, and we want to have regulations that are somewhat consistent if at all possible, so that people know what the ground rules are no matter where they’re at,” Neitzert said. “Now we may not come up with rules that are exactly the same, but it’s going to be important that we have rules that will apply right outside of city limits.”

“It only makes good sense for us to be good partners, to communicate with each other and work with each other,” Schmidt said.

Nearly 70% of South Dakota voters supported Initiated Measure 26 last November.