Sioux Falls City Council To Vote On Public Input

It's been one of the biggest questions facing the Sioux Falls City Council in recent weeks: when and how should the public give their input at meetings?

On Tuesday the council will vote on an ordinance that would keep the input at the beginning of the meeting, but would limit public input to a total of 30 minutes. It would also give people three minutes to address the council; right now the rule is five minutes.

With a proposed time limit for public input, city councilor Pat Starr is concerned whether everyone would be allowed to spoke. Still, he supports tonight's ordinance.

"At this point I'm supporting it because it's kind of the decision of the group to try to correct some problems, I'm not sure that it totally corrects some of the issues that people have been concerned about," Starr said.

It has Marshall Selberg and Curt Soehl's support, too.

"I think we've all kind of worked really hard and come together on a compromise. We all kind of started in different directions," Selberg said.

"It's a compromise, Dan, and that's the way I think good government works. We all get a little bit of what we want, nobody gets everything that they want," Soehl said.

Starr has similar thoughts.

"I think it's a, kind of a group decision of where we're at, and we're going to give this a try to see if it helps decorum and moves things along," Starr said.

"I'm pleased with the finished product, I think it did what we've been hoping to do, which is clean up public input a little bit, make it a little bit neater," Selberg said.

Soehl, Starr, and Selberg think it will pass.

"I certainly do. I have no indication that it won't pass," Soehl said.