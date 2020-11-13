Sioux Falls City Council to reconsider proposed mask mandate ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A proposed mask mandate ordinance is coming back to the Sioux Falls City Council.

Councilor Janet Brekke tells KELOLAND News that she and fellow councilor Pat Starr are bringing forth a mask mandate ordinance with the same details as the proposed ordinance that failed after Mayor Paul TenHaken broke a 4-4 tie with a “no” vote on Tuesday.

The new ordinance from Brekke and Starr is set to have a first reading on Tuesday, November 17.

You can read about the failed proposed mandate as well the new proposed mandate in detail on the City’s website here.