Sioux Falls City Council to decide to moving general public input to later in meeting agenda

The Sioux Falls City Council is set to consider moving the general public input portion of the meeting to a later time on the agenda. Right now, public input is closer to the beginning of the meeting. The half hour is set aside for topics that are unrelated to something coming up in the agenda. Each agenda item already can have public input. Monday night’s proposed ordinance would move the general public input to right before the meeting ends.



“By moving it to the end of the meeting, it really penalizes a lot of other people who come to the council to be heard,” councilor Pat Starr said.



“This again is just another way that we can streamline things, make it more effective, hear the business and also while honoring public input,” councilor Christine Erickson said. “Because I do support public input, and feel it’s so important for people to have an avenue to hear, to speak to us.”



Erickson and Pat Starr do not agree on this ordinance. Starr intends to oppose it, while Erickson will support it.



“This is really, truly, like I said, a procedural move,” Erickson said.



“I have three amendments that I’m planning to offer,” Starr said. “One that’s probably the most strategic is that to remove the 30 minute timeline. Because if we’re going to move it to the end of the meeting, then we should be comfortable hearing from all people who take the time to come before us and be heard.”