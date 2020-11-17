Sioux Falls City Council to consider no-lingering ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In addition to a mask mandate, Sioux Falls City Council members will take a first look at a no-lingering ordinance on Tuesday. Councilor Janet Brekke is one of the sponsors for this ordinance.

“I’m feeling the need for what I’m calling a surge plan,” Brekke said. “I mean we had a mitigation plan, and we worked as a team with the community, and we flattened that curve. And now we know we’re in surge, we’re surging right now, and we’re surging out of control. And so we need to start doing again those things that worked for us earlier.”

The ordinance will get its first reading tomorrow. If it eventually becomes policy, bars and restaurants with more than 10 customers on the premises would have to cap seating so that there is six feet of space between parties. Parties would be capped at six adults. Gyms and movie theaters would be limited to 10 customers or 50% capacity. Sioux Falls city councilor Greg Neitzert does not like the proposal.

“Well, I think we went down this road once, and it was very damaging to business and to people’s lives, and so I’m definitely not in favor of this,” Neitzert said. “I think there’s other things we can do.”

He says businesses are taking action on their own.

“Businesses are already doing the things that we’ve asked them to do, and what we’ve found is that they’ve got unique situations, and they know their business best, and rather than one-size-fits-all restrictions, which creates a lot of other costs and damage,” Neitzert said.

Brekke says she’s looking for money for businesses, too.

“I’m asking the council to pass a resolution requiring that the mayor and his administration put together a financial plan to assist businesses that have been really seriously adversely impacted by the coronavirus,” Brekke said.