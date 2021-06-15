Sioux Falls City Council requires medical marijuana establishments to apply for license or permit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council decided on Tuesday to require any medical marijuana establishment to apply for a license or permit from the city. But there is a catch; the permit or license to run such an establishment is not going to be accepted until there are rules set up by the state Department of Health.

“This is the ordinance that would provide the City with clarity on the City status related to the existence of medical cannabis establishments within the community, during the interim period of time that exists for the state Department of Health to develop its regulations,” city attorney Stacy Kooistra said.

Nearly 70% of South Dakota voters approved medical marijuana when they voted yes on Initiated Measure 26 last November. It will go into effect in 16 days on July 1, but making the rules won’t wrap up until after that. The South Dakota Department of Health’s website says that the department will start giving out patient cards by November 18.

“I know we’re in unprecedented times, and this really is paving the way for how we handle this in the future,” councilor Christine Erickson said.