Sioux Falls City Council: Medical marijuana dispensaries capped at 5, have to be more than 1,000 feet from schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council has decided on what medical marijuana zoning and licensing will look like.

Medical marijuana dispensaries will have to be 500 feet from parks, daycares, churches, attached dwellings and detached dwellings. These dispensaries will also have to be more than 1,000 feet from schools. There will also be a limit of five medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.

“This will be a work in progress, I’m certain of it,” councilor Alex Jensen said. “It’s a whole new code of ordinances.”

“I think it will continue to ebb and flow, and we’ll be visiting it again, but I do think everybody on this council did a really good job of working together and trying to grind out a compromise, which we did tonight,” councilor Marshall Selberg said.

