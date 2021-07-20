Sioux Falls City Council highlights priorities for budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council has outlined different priorities for the city budget.

On the list are twelve places for money to go: Avera Behavioral Health, the Butterfly House & Aquarium, Call to Freedom, Helpline Center, Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum, a public safety home buying program, a municipal property tax refund for seniors and people who are disabled, a skatepark at Nelson Park, an outdoor tennis facility at Tomar Park, the USD Discovery District, the parapet at the Washington Pavilion and the YMCA.

The city has received more than $12 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Councilor Curt Soehl is one of the sponsors of the resolution identifying the 12 priorities for the budget.

“We’ve been reached out to by several organizations, and some of them I will go through,” Soehl said. “This is just based on the fact that there have been federal monies coming too the city and we’ve done quite well, and so the council has decided to put together a resolution that gives out some of their priorities at this time.”

The list, however, is not exhaustive.

“But I felt it was important to let these entities know that we’ve listened to them, we hear them, we’ve expressed our desires to the administration, the finance, the development people,” Soehl said.

The Compass Center is not among the 12, but nevertheless, its executive director Michelle Trent was in front of the city council showing support for the resolution. Trent says providers which support victims, including The Compass Center, face a financial crunch.

“I love the pieces that you have identified here,” Trent said. “I would urge you to think about also the victim service providers. That certainly includes The Compass Center, but also includes Children’s Inn, Call To Freedom, other agencies throughout the community that provide victim service work, and certainly, we’ll be having conversations with you all as well in the near future about how the city can help with some of those budget shortfalls.”

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is set to go over the proposed 2022 city operating budget on Thursday afternoon.