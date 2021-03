SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council has voted “no” to extending a mask mandate for the city.

The city council voted 4 to 4 and Mayor Paul TenHaken broke the tie with a “no” vote. The city’s mask mandate will now expire on Saturday.

Public input lasted well over an hour on Tuesday night. KELOLAND’s Dan Santella will have more details on the city council meeting tonight at 10 on KELOLAND News.