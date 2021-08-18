Sioux Falls City Council advances medical marijuana ordinances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council has advanced ordinances that deal with medical marijuana licensing and zoning.

The council approved their first readings on Tuesday night; the ordinances advance to second readings. The ordinances include a limit of five on the number of dispensaries in the city.

“As alluded to by councilor Neitzert, at this point there’s really no way of knowing if the city is going to get three applications for a dispensary or five or 10 or 15 or 20. Or more,” city attorney Stacy Kooistra said. “That remains to be seen.”

Dispensaries would not be able to be closer than 1,000 feet to a school.

“Separation distances, we would have those as a thousand feet between sensitive land uses,” said Jason Bieber, senior planner with the City of Sioux Falls. “Sensitive land uses within our zoning ordinance would include single-family, twin home, town homes, churches, schools, daycares and a couple of other ones. And then also it would be a thousand feet between other dispensaries and testing facilities.”

Bieber said it’s possible to apply for separation that is closer: from 500 to 999 feet. However, public and private schools are exempt.

The Department of Health will hold a public hearing to discuss proposed rules for the state’s medical marijuana program in Pierre on Wednesday.

South Dakota has until the end of October to enact a regulatory framework. The state must then start issuing medical marijuana cards in November.