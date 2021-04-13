Sioux Falls City Council advances development of Falls Park’s Jacobson Plaza

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large section of Falls Park could soon look completely different; Jacobson Plaza would go north of the Levitt Shell and to the immediate east of Phillips Avenue downtown in Falls Park West.

The Sioux Falls City Council considered an agreement at their meeting Tuesday night to develop Jacobson Plaza here in Falls Park West.

“This agreement would be between the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation and the City of Sioux Falls,” said Don Kearney, parks and recreation director for the City of Sioux Falls. “The proposed funding for the project includes up to $2 million as a gift from the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, with the proceeds provided by the Garry and Dianne Jacobson family.”

$2 million additional dollars would come from the City. The plaza would include an all-inclusive playground where kids of different sensory and physical abilities could enjoy the equipment. Also part of the plan is an ice-skating ribbon. Garry and Dianne Jacobson’s daughter Robin Houwman addressed the council on Tuesday.

“Jacobson Plaza at Falls Park would be the capstone of their lifetime,” Houwman said. “They want this effort to support everyone in this community: those who are young and those who are not so young, those who are able and those who have different abilities. Something new and unique for our community to bring our community together in new ways.”

The council unanimously supported the agreement.

“I’ve known your family for a long time, and they’ve quietly given with very little recognition most times, and to have something of this magnitude downtown to live on forever and grow and your kids and your grandkids can come back to as well as the whole entire community can be a part of I think that this is an incredible opportunity,” councilor Christine Erickson said.

The council unanimously approved the first reading of the agreement. It now goes on to a second reading on April 20.