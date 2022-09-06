SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A project looking to anticipate where the people of Sioux Falls will live work and shop in the year 2040 is seeking citizens to assist.

According to a release sent by the city, the population is expected to grow to 280,000 by 2040, with a metro area of 325,000, all within 120 square miles.

The project, offered by the City’s Planning and Development Services division, seeks to provide citizens with an understanding of community planning and development, with the goal of increasing engagement in neighborhood planning efforts.

The academy will be held on Thursday evening, October 6, and Monday evening, October 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Classes will take place at City Center, 231 North Dakota Avenue, and there is an option for virtually attendance on the WebEx meetings platform.

According to the city topics discussed will include an overview of city planning, comprehensive planning, planning engagement, zoning, planning housing, and planning roads, and other items suggested by citizens.

To participate, sign up online at www.siouxfalls.org/planningacademy, or contact the Sioux Falls Planning Office at 367-8891, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications are due by 5 p.m., Friday, September 30.