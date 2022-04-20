SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local churches have raised tens of thousands of dollars to help refugee’s escaping the war in Ukraine.

Sioux Falls churches Light to the World and Westminster Presbyterian collected 50 thousand dollars one month ago.

Since then, churches have raised an additional 20 thousand dollars from contributors all over South Dakota.

“It came from across the state. Clear from Rapid City to Faulkton, Marion South Dakota. All these other places saw the message on KELO and have contributed. It has made a huge difference and we need to say thank you to all the people who have contributed and made a wonderful success of a fundraiser,” Val Putnam, pastor emeritus for Westminster Presbyterian, said.

Both churches will be holding another fundraiser this Saturday. You can find more information about that here. To donate funds to those in Ukraine click here.