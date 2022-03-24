SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today marks one month since the war in Ukraine started. Millions of people have fled their homes, seeking refuge in nearby countries, leaving everything behind. To help the Ukrainian people, two churches right here in Sioux Falls are raising $50,000.

“Members of the Ukraine church here, they have parents, they have children over there, they have siblings over there, they’re closely aligned to the need right now, and we’re looking at a way to help them,” said Jim Holbeck, congregation member at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Ukrainian Church Light to the World and Westminster Presbyterian Church have worked together for the last 13 years. When the invasion of Ukraine began, both churches stepped up to help.

“We see picture after picture of their families. It could be their sons, their fathers who are fighting and their children and families fleeing and so we felt we could make a difference because that’s what Christ asked us to do,” said Valerie Putnam, Pastor Emerita at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

“After we met with leaders of the Ukrainian church, the next Sunday I spoke in front of our congregation about their request and their need. I was amazed at our congregation on how many dollars that came forth, just in that special offering,” Holbeck said.

Since then, $50,000 has been raised that will go directly to pastors and struggling families in Ukraine.

“They needed money, they needed food, they needed fuel in order to help them travel,” Putnam said,

Pastor Jacob has kept in close contact with 15 pastors across Ukraine who are providing food, shelter, and transportation. The money is helping people buy necessities and escape the war-stricken areas.

“Sometimes people don’t have anything and we send money directly to some families, some pastors, and they’re feeding all not just members of church, they’re feeding people all around,” said Yakov Danilko- “Pastor Jacob” Minister for Light to the World Church.

Donations continue to pour in and now both churches are asking for help from everyone in the community.

“People have contributed far beyond, and I look at that as our Christian commitment, that we will make a difference where we can,” Putnam said.

You can find links to donate here.