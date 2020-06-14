Sioux Falls church working as an advocate in the community

As people here and in many other places continue to have conversations about racism and equality, one Sioux Falls church wants to bring understanding to other churches.

The Center for Life Church is joining prayer meetings of other local churches and sitting down with local pastors to discuss how they can stand together and move forward.

“How do we get involved, what’s next after protests? Hosting conversations and continuing the plan and being vocal together. Letting people know that we’re standing together and this is kind of the mindset we want to have as a local body with the various denominations and spiritual backgrounds that is in Sioux Falls,” Pastor Joshua Duncan said.

Sunday night on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10, hear Pastor Joshua Duncan’s message for worshippers right now.