Sioux Falls church to serve early Thanksgiving meals to-go this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — COVID-19 is changing how a Sioux Fall congregation dishes up a free, early Thanksgiving meal. Instead of the traditional sit-down dinner, people who stop by Augustana Lutheran Church Saturday will be treated to a meal to-go. Church members are still finding ways to feed the need during the pandemic.

The turkeys are in the oven at Augustana Lutheran.

And it smells really good in a church,” church volunteer Nancy Kremin said.

Congregation members are getting ready to give away as many as 300 Thanksgiving meals on Saturday.

“We did some green bean casseroles, we’re doing everything as far as cooking-wise, we’re doing that, we had volunteers that brought in cookies and we’ve got those individually-wrapped in a bag, so it’s just a matter of getting this food all prepared,” Kremin said.

This is the ninth year Augustana Lutheran has prepared and served an early Thanksgiving dinner. But this year, because of COVID-19, people won’t be able to eat the meals inside. Instead, volunteers will serve the meals from a food truck, to-go, in the church parking lot.

“Everything is different in 2020 so it was important to us to find a way to feed hungry people, so we had to make adjustments like everyone is doing right now,” Augustana Lutheran Pastor Amy Martinell said.

Adjustments like taking on fewer church volunteers for the giveaway.

“Just not being able to have that sit-down dinner makes it tough and we don’t have, the volunteers want to be here, but unfortunately with the social distancing and so forth, I can’t have that many here,” Kremin said.

With COVID-19 complicating family gatherings during the upcoming holidays, Augustana Lutheran hopes a to-go Thanksgiving dinner will help satisfy that hunger for connection.

Augustana Lutheran’s meal distribution will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.