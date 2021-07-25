Sioux Falls church gives out over 400 backpacks filled with school supplies at giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families are starting their back-to-school shopping for the upcoming school year, but the price of all those school supplies adds up fast. A Sioux Falls church wanted to help people by hosting a backpack giveaway.

Saturday morning a parking lot outside of New Faith Beginnings Church was full of families waiting get a free backpack full of school supplies.

“Markers, pencils, erasers, pens, notebooks. All the things that they’re going to need to start school, hopefully,” senior pastor Kathy Forristall said.

The church has hosted the giveaway for over 10 years. This year, over 500 backpacks were packed. All of the funding for the supplies comes from members of the church.

“This is all congregation here working at this. All are happy to do it too. They’re enjoying it,” senior pastor Larry Forristall said.

Any backpacks left over after today’s giveaway will be donated to the Children’s Home Society.

“It’s a blessing to us to be able to reach out and touch somebody’s life. It is. Of course, the hope that we have is you know is to open up a door that we can introduce them to Jesus, but we’re certainly pleased to do this. It’s a small part on our part but it’s a big gift to them,” Larry said.

“It’s so great to be able to be a blessing to the families especially after the year that a lot of them have had and just to make contact with the kids here in the community and just love on them and let them know that somebody cares about them and what they’ve been going through,” youth pastor Terri Moeller said.

Steve Williams was at the giveaway with his step-granddaughter Kaymoni Smith.

“I think it’s really great,” Williams said.

“I think it’s really great too,” Smith said.

“It was really easy there. You just walked through the line and choose your backpack. Really nice,” Williams said.

The church gave away over 400 backpacks Saturday in about two hours.

As you get ready for the new school year, make sure to check out our Back to School Page.