Sioux Falls changes the way it collects parking ticket money

The city of Sioux Falls is changing the way it collects money for parking tickets. Beginning on Tuesday, the city will no longer use the yellow payment boxes that used to be located in the downtown area. Public Parking facilities manager Matt Nelson says it shouldn’t have much of an impact.

“The introduction of online payments has reduced the use of parking citation payment boxes to less than 0.03% of all parking citations issued,” said Nelson in a news release.

There are still plenty of options. You can go online, send your money in the mail, stop by city hall or any First PREMIER Bank Location. Or you can call by phone at 605-367-8170