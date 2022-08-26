SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce announced it will support Constitutional Amendment D ahead of the 2022 election.

Constitutional Amendment D would expand Medicaid in South Dakota. The chamber said its board of directors adopted a position of support and urges members to vote “yes.”

“Expansion of health services to working people will improve the overall health of our workforce, which leads to healthy businesses and a healthy economy,” the statement from the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce said.

In addition, the chamber is opposed to a slaughterhouse zoning ordinance which only voters in Sioux Falls will vote on. The ordinance would ban future slaughterhouses from building within city limits.

“The ordinance changes the rules in the middle of the game for a business that has followed all regulations set forth to date. This is bad for the economic future of our city,” the statement from the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce said.

The slaughterhouse petition turned in more than 10,000 signatures, a group called Smart Growth Sioux Falls said. The petition started in opposition to Wholestone Farms, which announced in 2021 a “state-of-the-art” hog processing facility that would bring 1,000 full-time jobs to Sioux Falls. The location is near Interstate 229 and Benson Road.

Wholestone announced it will start building on a “custom slaughterhouse” that would be complete before voters would vote on the ballot measure.

