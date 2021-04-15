Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce discusses diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 300 community leaders and business owners gathered this morning in Sioux Falls to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

The event was hosted by the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. A panel shared stories and experiences, and local leaders say the process starts by making diversity, equity and inclusion one of your primary business goals.

“I think when this topic is addressed as an obligation is when it has the least momentum and our ramp-up to this event I have not heard obligation, I hear sincerity and genuine nature with which businesses want to carry this out,” Jeff Griffin said.

The conversation will continue with the Activator Series, a yearlong curriculum designed to introduce concepts and strategies to support local business leaders.