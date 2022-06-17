SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Pride parade and festival take over downtown Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

But this year’s parade won’t run down Phillips Avenue. Instead, it will begin at 8th and Dakota and head east to 8th and Railroad Center. That’s where the festival will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The festival will include drag performances, vendors, and activities for kids including a drag story time. Performances will include contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race and America’s Got Talent.

At noon, Agua Fresh will host a “Pound for Pride” 30-minute cardio workout class with donations going to Sioux Falls Pride. In the evening, Full-Circle Book Coop is holding a Pride Poetry night. Later in the evening, the Pride After Party will be held at Club David and Icon Lounge with performances throughout the evening.

Pride weekend events in Sioux Falls:

Drag Bingo and talent drag show at Club David | June 17

Pride Parade and Festival at 8th and Railroad | June 18

Brody Ray at Levitt Shell | June 18

Pride Poetry for All at Full Circle Book Co-op | June 18

Pride Afterparty | June 18

Drag Brunch at DaDa Gastropub | June 19

Family Bingo at Full Circle Book Co-op | June 19

Keep in mind, it’s going to be a hot one on Saturday, so bring your water bottle.

“We do have some air-conditioned businesses that are going to be open so obviously with our heat advisory coming in we’re trying to keep everybody safe, stay hydrated,” Sioux Falls Pride board member Rachel Polan said.

Polan says open nearby businesses will also give people a chance to get out of the heat.

And if you’re thinking about buying food or merchandise at the Pride festival, Polan has one last reminder.

“If you want to buy some from LGBT-owned businesses we suggest you bring some cash. Most of them take cards, but not all of them. Bring your friends, bring your family, bring your water,” Polan said.