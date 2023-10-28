SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – It’s an exciting day for public safety as the new City of Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus (PSC) opens Saturday.

The campus spans 42 acres and will serve as a hub for law enforcement, fire rescue and emergency services to train and operate.

“Public safety is a collaborative effort, and this project is a result of us coming together as one team,” said Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Matt McAreavey.

The training buildings offer 100,000 square feet of space. These top-of-the-line facilities can replicate environments similar to what first responders would experience on the job.

“This $55 million investment is a testament to our commitment to public safety now and in the future for Sioux Falls and the region. I am proud to lock arms with our public safety teams as these men and women gain access to a first-class training environment that will allow for further collaboration between law enforcement, firefighters, 911 dispatchers, and emergency management,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken.

Metro Communications, which operates the 9-1-1 system, will have state-of-the-art technology. Having the Metro staff on the campus will allow for a better relationship between the dispatchers, law enforcement and firefighters.

Some features of the campus include:

Metro Communications dispatch facility

Emergency Operations Center

Chief Matt Burns Range

Tactical structures that create dynamic training opportunities for police and fire rescue

Emergency vehicle operations course

Defensive tactics mat room with use of force training simulator

EMS simulation lab

“We are lucky to live in a community where support is abundant, and we look forward to taking advantage of all this campus has to offer as we train our current teams and recruit the next generation of police officers,” said Sioux Falls Police Department Chief Jon Thum.

The PSC is paying tribute to fallen first responders by honoring them throughout the campus.

Streetscapes are named for Fire Captain Charles E. Larson, Police Captain George A. Saville, Fire Apparatus Operator Thomas Masters, and Police Night Captain Edward Pike.

There is an open house Saturday, October 28th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the new campus located at 4300 East 60th Street North. The open house is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the City of Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus, visit www.siouxfalls.org/psc. For photos and videos of the Public Safety Campus, email mforster@siouxfalls.org.