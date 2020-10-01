Sioux Falls CASA adapting during pandemic, celebrating 25 years serving children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls CASA is celebrating 25 years of serving kids in need in KELOLAND.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. Executive Director Stacey Tieszen says volunteers protect the best interests of abused or neglected children and the program wouldn’t be possible without funding from the Sioux Empire United Way. While the pandemic has shifted how Sioux Falls CASA operates, new volunteers are still needed. There are 256 kids on a waiting list looking for help.

“Everything had to shift because we couldn’t do what we do. We go to school. We go to court. We go to the places where kids are and all of that had to stop,” Tieszen said.

Many of those things are picking back up. Tieszen says training for the next group of volunteers will start soon. If you’re interested, click here.