SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a suspected car thief in Sioux Falls.

On Friday, prosecutors filed four more criminal cases against 20-year-old Matthew Hill.

Court documents say he’s now linked to at least 10 stolen cars, along with numerous car burglaries where he allegedly got away with credit cards and cash.

Police arrested him earlier this week following a six-hour standoff on the north side of town.

Most of the stolen cars were parked in driveways and many of the crimes were caught on surveillance camera.