SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls businessman admits to breaking the law to get more money from the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program.

James Bunker operates four different businesses in the state.

Today he pleaded guilty to making false statements to a financial institution.

In exchange for his plea, several other charges were dropped, including bank fraud.

When he’s sentenced, Bunker faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and a one million dollar fine.