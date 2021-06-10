Sioux Falls businesses raise funds to find cure for Alzheimer’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Longest Day of 2021, is June 20th. It is also the day the Alzheimer’s Association holds its annual fundraiser.
They chose the longest day of the year, to honor those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers because for them every day is the longest day. Participants choose an activity they love and host a fundraising activity.
For a lot of people the longest day means sports, hobbies game, singing whatever they can do to to raise awareness and raise money, in downtown Sioux Falls there are at least two businesses that are doing something in their own way.
“My grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 65, said Dawn Bures of Sioux Falls.
Dawn Bures is taking part in the longest day fundraiser for Alzheimer’s.
“I was the oldest granddaughter, really close to her and you know it really impacted our families so I would love to help find a cure,” Bures said.
On Friday, June 18th her store TH Gray Boutique is donating 25 percent of its sales to the Alzheimer’s Association.
It’s an awful disease, and I feel like if as a store we can do a little bit of a give-back that’s what we’re all about,” said Bures.
TH Grey has even set up a webpage for people to donate.
Down the street closer to the entrance to Falls Park, you will find Intoxibakes — a bakery that will sometimes add a little adult beverage to its culinary concoctions. Co-owner, Shannon Johnson says they will be making special cupcakes they will sell for the longest day fundraiser. 20-percent of the proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association to find a cure.
“We are going to be offering a vanilla cupcake that’s going to be a purple cake with purple sprinkles.”
Purple is the official color in the search for a cure for Alzheimer’s. For Johnson, the disease is personal.
“We would never want other families to go through some of the things our family members have been through if there is a way to get us closer to a cure for Alzheimer’s,” said Johnson.
The other big fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association is the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This year’s walk will take place on September 18th at the Levitt Shell.
