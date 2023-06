SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say that two businesses in the city failed a recent alcohol compliance check.

Authorities say four businesses in total were checked. The two that failed are Mercato on West 11th Street and Park Ridge Gas N’ Pak on South Western Avenue.

Employees at both businesses sold alcohol to someone under the age of 21.

Both were issued a summons and given a court date.