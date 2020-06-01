Sioux Falls businesses cleaning up after Sunday night violent protest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Several businesses in western Sioux Falls were damaged after a violent protest started Sunday evening. Many of those businesses were in the 41st Street and Louise Avenue area.

Chico’s store manager Dianne Horan and assistant manager Joni Brown have a busy day ahead of them.

Their business was vandalized after violent protests started in the area last night.

“About 10:00 last night I was watching the news and all of a sudden I saw our storefront on the news, I texted my boss and said ‘oh my God they broke into our store, the window was broken,'” Chico’s assistant manager Joni Brown said.

Now crews are cleaning up glass and boarding up broken windows in their store front.

“It was just devastating how this happened and how it escalated so fast,” Brown said.

“It was very sad to see a peaceful march for George Floyd that had gone not so good at the very end and what had happened at the Empire Mall,” Chico’s manager, Dianne Horan said.

Damage to other businesses like Riddle’s Jewelry, Halberstadt’s, and Starbucks can be seen from the outside.

Horan and Brown say very little was taken from Chico’s.

“Our company has requested to board up all the windows because there has been excess rioting, like one night, another night, so they are going to play it safe and board up all the windows,” Horan said.

Both say Sioux Falls is a strong community, and that they are thankful for the support from people offering to help clean up.

“I’ve had two or three customers already text me saying what can we do to help, and she had a friend that wanted to help, and that’s so amazing,” Brown said.

Chico’s has been closed since about the middle of March due to the pandemic. They had plans to open on Friday. The managers are hopeful they will still be able to open by the end of the week.