Sioux Falls business scammed out of $3,600 for Bitcoin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business has been scammed out of $3,600 after a call on Friday.

According to police, a business in the 2800 block of East 10th Street was contacted by someone claiming to be a regional manager around 2 p.m. Friday. The caller requested the employee to take $3,600 cash from the store to purchase Bitcoin.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says once the employee gave the Bitcoin information to the caller, the scam is no longer traceable.

Officer Clemens reminded people to always hang up and verify the call by calling the number provided by the business.