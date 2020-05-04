Sioux Falls business receives gift

Birthdays and anniversary parties don’t seem like much fun right now, but a local business is showing us there is still plenty to celebrate.

Terra Shepherd Boutique in Downtown Sioux Falls just celebrated one year in business. A pandemic isn’t what the owner had envisioned for the big milestone

Terra Shepherd owner Sara Jamison can’t have customers in her store like she used to.

COVID safety guidelines mean no first-anniversary party, and no inviting people inside to celebrate.

“Sales are down, but we are surviving. We’re hanging in there, and it’s tough. It’s tough to be a small business right now,” Jamison said.

That’s why it felt good when a Fair Trade company called Known Supply gave Terra Shepherd a gift. $3,500 in custom merchandise, including shirts and flags. It would be easy for a business, especially right now, to keep all of these profits.

“This generosity was unexpected for us, so it just felt right to pay it forward,” Jamison said.

Jamison is donating a percentage of what she earns from these products to help the homeless population at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

“This is such a blessing for us, because we know it’s very difficult for our local small businesses right now,” Madeline Shields, Executive Director at the Bishop Dudley House said.

Right now, the hospitality house has seen its monthly expenses increase due to extra COVID safety measures to protect its guests.

“Homelessness does not go away, because there’s a pandemic. Actually, it’s even more now,” Shields said.

Shields says the men and women here are having a harder time finding work and places to live.

“To watch all those hopes and dreams just kind of vanish in front of their eyes, that’s really difficult,” Shields said.

That’s why the donations mean so much. Which brings us back to the big anniversary party that didn’t happen for Terra Shepherd’s first year.

Brady Mallory: How do you find the place inside of yourself that wants to celebrate even though times are hard out there?

Jamison: Even when bad things happen, life keeps moving forward. Life keeps happening. One of the best things we can do to lift our spirits is to celebrate those small victories.”

And what a celebration it is when we let others in to share our good fortune.

We have a roof over our heads, we have food to eat each day. So, even though this is really difficult, we’re still in a position to give back,” Jamison said.

Terra Shepherd is relying on online sales to get by right now, and Jamison hasn’t decided on when to re-open.

