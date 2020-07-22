Sioux Falls business ready to open after months of delays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 has taken a toll on businesses, causing them to either make adjustments or even close their doors for a time. One Sioux Falls business owner hadn’t even opened her doors yet and is already feeling the impact from the pandemic.

Lori Johnson is the owner of Encore Child Care Center. She can’t wait to finally be welcoming kids into the classrooms. But it took a long time to get here.

“It’s been two years since we started this, we were going to be open in March and that was delayed because of all the water last year and then we moved that to June and then of course COVID happened and so it’s been moved to August,” Owner or Director of Encore Child Care Center, Lori Johnson said.

That’s not all.

“It’s been devastating, like I said I had people hired, I had families all lined up for March, and the staff I had first too were amazing as well, I’ve lost all them because of course they needed employment, and so then we started again with a different date of June 1st and went back to hiring again and got families again and then COVID happened,” Johnson said.

Now, finally, at the beginning of August, the doors will open.

“We have classrooms, 2, 3, 4, and 5 and then we have an after school program, we have so many things for the kids to do, we have different rooms for them to explore,” Johnson said.

Teachers like Johanna Severson say she’s been getting her classroom ready.

“I’m mostly excited just to meet all the kids and all the parents that are coming here, I have a creative curriculum that I am excited to share with everyone, I’ve been preparing all summer for it, so it’s exciting to see that actually come to life,” lead teacher, age 2, Johanna Severson said.

An opening day that Johnson is excited for.

“We are starting back up, getting numbers back up and looking for families to start our center,” Johnson said.

Johnson says her business opens on August 3. She will be implementing cleaning throughout the day and temperature checks for kids and staff.