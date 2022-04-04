SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As we get closer to Easter, egg hunts are a popular activity for families. Now a Sioux Falls business is putting its own unique twist on the activity.

CEO of Oh My Cupcakes Melissa Johnson has not only been busy with cupcakes, she’s also spent a lot of time filling these Easter eggs with hidden surprises.

“The eggs are filled with anything from mini cupcake tokens and candy, regular size cupcake tokens, Silverstar Car Wash donated some platinum plus car washes,” CEO/founder Oh My Cupcakes, Melissa Johnson said.

It’s part of the business’s ‘egg drop’ that’s happening this week.

“It was just an idea we had to bring an Easter egg hunt to the community, instead of asking the community to come to a certain spot, we’re going all over instead,” Johnson said. “We wanted to reach all points of the community and bring an Easter egg hunt to families who might not be able to go to a specific place.”

Over 200 of these golden eggs will be hidden around 13 different parks throughout the city.

“Our cupcake ninjas have volunteers to go out, so we will have different “bunnies” going out every evening throughout the week and hiding eggs in different parts of Sioux Falls,” Johnson said.

Each morning at 6 a.m., a clue will be posted on the business’s Facebook page. The first round of eggs will be hidden tonight and continue each night until Saturday.

“This is the first time we’ve done anything like this but I can definitely see us doing it again in the future, it’s been a lot of fun, a lot of work, but a lot of fun,” Johnson said.

An egg-celent adventure for the entire community to get involved in.

One of the eggs will even have a $100 gift card. When you find an egg, you’re encouraged to post it to social media with the hashtag ‘oh my cupcakes.’ Those entries will then be entered to win a $100 gift card.