SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots that left damage to a Sioux Falls business.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside Party America on 41st Street. Police say the business had three different windows shot out.

Two cars in the parking lot were also damaged.

“Not really sure why the gunshots happened, if there was some disagreement or altercation before that but obviously the people directly involved didn’t report it to us. It was the victims that found their cars damaged that ended up reporting it afterwards,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say no injuries have been reported. Right now no arrests have been made.