Sioux Falls business gets new pink pig grill, now you can help name it

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a crime so brazen, it will curl your tail. Back in February we told you about Petunia the pink pig grill being stolen from right outside of Karl’s TV and Appliance in Sioux Falls… in broad daylight. Now we have an update for you.

It was all caught on camera as Petunia was stolen from her home outside of the Sioux Falls business about two months ago.

“Tom had just put in a new surveillance cameras and so we caught all of it on film and it happened so quick all of a sudden they were gone and they did a very smooth job,” president Karl’s TV and Appliance, Elmer Karl said.

Now the manufacturer is bringing home the bacon.

Word got back to the Traeger headquarters and they reached out to Karl’s about replacing their stolen pig.

“They said ‘oh well we need to get you a new piggy so we got a new piggy,'” Karl said.

Now that this new pink pig grill welcomes customers inside the store, the Sioux Falls business is holding a naming contest. You can even win a brand new grill if your name is chosen.

“We are having a little contest and we are going to give away to the name, whether that will be a drawn name or one picked out we will find out, but it will be a short promotion, we will have a little fun with it,” Karl said.

And while no one has ‘squealed’ as to where Petunia is yet, president of Karl’s TV and Appliance says police have found two of the suspects.

“You would think they would have fessed up but I guess they didn’t, they felt they had escaped with miss piggy,” Karl said.

To enter the naming contest you can go to Karl’s website or stop by the store. It runs through June.