Sioux Falls business extends patio season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More and more businesses are getting creative with outdoor seating as the chilly weather settles into the area.

Dining or drinking outdoors in December might sound a little too cold.

But new additions at a Sioux Falls business might have more people warming up to the idea.

“People want to be out. People want to be socializing, and we want to provide folks with a socializing mechanism that is safe from COVID,” JJ’s Wine, Spirits, & Cigars owner Tom Slattery said.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars now has heaters and windshields set up in its outdoor seating area.

“These are containment units that are meant to house athletes in a sporting event on a field,” Slattery said.

Owner Tom Slattery says the response has been overwhelming so far.

“We had quite a few people sitting out here and just enjoying the fresh air and eating and drinking and just having a great time. We probably had one of our best sales weekends since before Thanksgiving,” Slattery said.

Slattery is working on adding an additional heat source for the days when it’s needed.

“They’ll blanket the whole patio with a nice wave of heat,” Slattery said.

It’s one more way the Sioux Falls business is trying to serve up a safe experience for customers.

“We love to engage with our people and so when all of this started back in March our sole purpose was to keep people engaged,” Slattery said.

JJ’s implemented a mask requirement about a month ago.

Slattery says business has increased since then.