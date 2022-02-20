SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business, that’s celebrating 40 years, is having a banner year.

Their work can be found in hundreds of gymnasiums all over the United States.

The Nebraska volleyball team has won five NCAA titles and reached the final four on 10 other occasions.

If you need to be reminded, you don’t have to look any further than inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Every one of these banners was sewn right here at Maximum Promotions in Sioux Falls.

“It feels good,” Mark Nelsen said.

Mark Nelsen is the owner. All of his kids graduated from UNL.

But that’s not the only reason he takes so much pride in his banners.

For him, it’s about his team and the quality of work they do.

“Our staff has put these together, I’ve never sewn one stitch on them,” Nelsen said.

Nelsen leaves that to Netta Hustrulid, one of his longtime seamstresses.

Hustrulid is currently putting the finishing touches on the Huskers’ next banner, the 2021 Runner Up.

We asked her what’s the hardest part of putting a banner like this together.

“How big it is, because you have to fold it up and try and get it through here,” Hustrulid said.

And they do more than just banners here at Maximum Promotions, they also build flags and if you’re a Husker fan you might recognize this one.

Nebraska’ stadium flag

“It’s 60 by 80 and it literally weighs 200-250 pounds and we literally had to hire a couple of college kids every bit of that is sewn there is not one printed piece on it and we literally had to hire kids to turn it as the seamstresses were working on it,” Nelsen said.

It’s twice the size of the American Flag that flies outside his business.

“It’s pretty much the brand when you see a Husker game and when the band is out on the field the banner comes out, that’s a real pride point,” Nelsen said.

Hustrulid takes pride in it too. Because just like any athlete, she wants to win and for her, that means seeing her work on display.

“A lot of times if I watch a game I look at the background I don’t look at the game really, I look at the background,” Hustrulid said.

Maximum Promotions also did the National Championship banner for the Nebraska football team.