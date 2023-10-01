SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls broke the record for hottest recorded October day Sunday.

According to a post made by the National Weather Service of Sioux Falls on X (formerly Twitter), Sioux Falls hit 95 degrees, breaking the former any October day record of 94 degrees.

The previous October temperature record was 94 degrees on Oct. 5, 1963.

Saturday’s temperature of 93 degrees broke records for Sept. 30 of 90 degrees in 1976 and 1952.

There’ll be chances for severe weather later Sunday and on Monday. You can find the latest forecast details in the KELOLAND Live Doppler Storm Center updates.