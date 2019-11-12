Sioux Falls boy making waves as jet ski racer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 13-year-old Sioux Falls boy is making a name for himself in the world of jet ski racing. Ryder Wildeboer has been competing for two years now all over the country.

In the world of Watercross or Jet Ski Racing, things move fast.

“When I was 10. I started riding all the time and I just wanted to race super bad,” Wildeboer said.

Ryder Wildeboer has gotten that chance and as you can see, he’s being rewarded for his talent. The Sioux Falls boy who practices at Lake Madison says the sport is like racing dirt bikes on water.

“Really good. After the first race, I got a second. I just kind of felt like, geez I think I can do this next year and win,” Wildeboer said.

And win he has. Wildeboer gets his love for the water from his mother Trisha Kihne.

“So he’s got three from the IJSBA World Finals and he’s got one from the Pro Watercross Tour,” Kihne said.

Kihne herself used to compete when she was younger.

“And so I’m so happy that Ryder is doing this now because it brings me back to my jet ski family which I love and I love watching him do what he does. He’s so good,” Kihne said.

Racing at a high level does take a lot of time.

“I practice every day as much as I can and hope I do good,” Wildeboer said.

And travel. Wildeboer and his mom have been to competitions from Arizona to Florida. They’re planning on an event next in Thailand.

“We put 19,000 miles on the van,” Wildeboer said.

And both hope more journeys are in their future.

“He loves it. It’s all he talks about. That’s all he wants to do. So I hope he can go far. I hope there becomes more sponsors and we can keep going on with this,” Kihne said.

Kihne misses the sport so much she’s planning on competing in a Veterans race next year. Not only is Kihne her son’s jet ski mechanic, she’s also his teacher. Wildeboer is homeschooled so he can focus on learning and competing.