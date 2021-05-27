Sioux Falls boy gifted camper from Make A Wish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the perfect wish come true for a Sioux Falls boy just in time for the memorial day weekend.

Eight year old Blaine was diagnosed with a brain tumor so Make a Wish worked with Camping World to set up a surprise reveal to give his family a camper.

“All we want to do is take away from the medical area of his life and just leave it behind if only for a couple days and come back to it, so this is going to help a lot,” Blaine’s mom Amanda Medalen said.

Blaine loves adventure and playing outside. His family says he is already imagining the places he’ll go camping and the experiences he’ll have.