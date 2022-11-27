SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls has passed away, the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday.

Bishop Swain died Saturday, November 26 in hospice care after suffering medical complications in recent weeks. He was 79 years old.

According to a news release, Bishop Swain was ordained as a priest of the Diocese of Madison on May 27, 1988.

Pope Benedict XVI appointed Swain as the eighth bishop of Sioux Falls on August 31, 2006. He was consecrated as Bishop of Sioux Falls on October 26, 2006.

Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time, the Diocese said.