Sioux Falls bike trail scheduled to expand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls bike path is already 29 miles long and expansion plans are in the works. Parks and Rec Director Don Kearney says they are looking at ways to connect Brandon, Tea and Harrisburg and create a metro trail system.

According to Kearney, “use” is way up because of the pandemic.

“We have over a millions counts typically in any given year and the trial use has really continued to climb especially with Covid, more and more people are using the bike trails as an outlet for their recreation activity during Covid and so our numbers are up 200 percent,” Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation director Don Kearney said.

The next expansion project is scheduled for this fall. The Cherry Creek addition will connect the existing bike path Family Park on the city’s west side. The next project on the schedule will move to the east side of town and connect Lien Park with Great Bear.