Sioux Falls Bike Racing hosts Cyclocross race series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As we start to see some colder weather in KELOLAND, you may think it’s time to put away your bicycle for the season. But one local bicycling group hosts races year-round, and right now one particular race series is underway.

This time of year you can find these two bicyclists hitting the trails for one of their favorite types of racing.

It’s called cyclocross.

“Cyclocross was one of the first disciplines that I sort of fell in love with and that’s what kept me in the sport of cycling and made me keep want to pursuing it so this is about seven years that I’ve been doing cyclocross and bike racing in general,” race organizer, Adam Saban said.

Saban says cyclocross racing is typically done on a curvy course and usually about a half-mile to a mile and a half in length.

“There’s obstacles like riding through sand, sometimes there’s logs or different barriers that you have to hop over, there could be steep hills that you might have to get off your bike and run-up, but for the most part just on grass and off-road terrain,” Saban said.

Right now Sioux Falls Bike Racing is hosting a cyclocross race series, with the next race this Saturday at Elmwood Park.

Michael Parsons will be participating this weekend.

“Cyclocross is my favorite of the race series we have, it’s always in the fall, we ride and race regardless of the weather, just dress for the conditions,” bicycling enthusiast, Michael Parsons said.

Both encourage people to come out and give it a try, no matter your experience level.

“It’s a really beginner-friendly sport, there’s not a lot of required background skills or technique or even fitness level to come out and just have a good time and participate,” Saban said.

“If you have a bike that you are comfortable riding in the grass or sand, come out and try racing with us,” Parsons said.

You can register and find out more information about the Elmwood Forest Cyclocross. The final race of the series is November 26th.

Want to learn to cyclocross? There is a skills clinic tonight at Tuthill from 6 to 7:30.