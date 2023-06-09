SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 6-month investigation into the death of a worker at Bell Inc. in Sioux Falls by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has come to an end, resulting in penalties against the business.

According to the investigation summary, on Nov. 29, 2022, an employee was inside a piece of robotic machinery, lubricating conveyor rollers. The employee accidentally activated the machine by tripping an internal sensor, causing a robotic arm to strike him, pinning him to the conveyor and piercing his neck, skull and right hand.

The employee died due to crushing and piercing injuries, the report concluded.

Within the violation summary it is noted that Bell Inc. initially received five violations, all serious, and now have four, two serious and two marked as other. No violations were marked as willful, repeat or unclassified.

An initial penalty of $50,334 was assessed, and the current penalty now is $33,192.

KELOLAND News has reached out for additional information.