Sioux Falls bars and restaurants begin reopening process

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been just over a week since the City of Sioux Falls eased restrictions on bars and restaurants. Since then, your favorite places to eat and grab a drink have been deciding how they are going to handle the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From spacing tables to workers wearing face masks, there are many decisions owners of bars and restaurants have had to make.

R Wine Bar and Kitchen had been doing only take out orders. Riccardo Tarabelsi, the owner, says it was nice to have people in the restaurant once again.

“We finally opened our dining room last Friday and it was a busy night. Busy because it felt busy, like we actually had people in here. Just felt a little bit like a piece of normal,” Riccardo Tarabelsi, owner of R Wine Bar and Kitchen said.

Tarabelsi says all the tables in the restaurant are spaced out to a minimum of six feet and all staff members wear masks.