SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As the Bengals and Rams prepare to take to the field this Sunday, restaurants and bars are also getting ready to host football fans.

Friday was a quiet morning at the Gateway Lounge. But that won’t be the case in just a couple of days.

“It goes up and down every year, like I said, the last few years have been awesome. I think this one will be fun just because I think everyone is excited to see a different matchup, one we haven’t seen in awhile,” manager Jackson Rentschler said.

Despite some businesses facing staffing issues, Rentschler says they’re prepared to have a full staff on Sunday.

“Bringing in a couple of extra servers, extra cooks, a couple of extra bartenders,” Rentschler said.

The manager expects Sunday to be busy; so far, they already have 12 reservations for the day.

“We are typically a Chiefs and Vikings bar, really a Chiefs bar, so the last two years have been nuts. This year it’s obviously not the Chiefs, but surprisingly, I think people have just had a really fun time the last few years that they kind of want the same atmosphere,” Rentschler said.

This will be Mel Reinhard’s second Super Bowl working at the Gateway Lounge as a bartender and server.

“I look forward to Super Bowl Sunday. It’s fun. It’s always a fun crowd. Everybody is in the mood to have fun and football is on,” Reinhard said.

So no matter who you’re cheering for, staff here are prepared to help you enjoy the game.

“If you’re not at a house party, this kind of gives you an option to come here. We cook, clean, pour your drinks, and you don’t have to worry about the mess afterwards,” Rentschler said.

Rentschler says there will be pizza and drink specials throughout the day.