SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls bar owner and manager has a new book out called Echoes After Dark: Here’s Comes the Dawn.

It’s a rewrite of Tom Gunlick’s first book depicting Sioux Falls’ nightlife in the 1970s and 80’s when some people say the two decades were defined by drugs, sex, and rock n roll.

“The opening line in the book is ‘The following are actual accounts of factual experiences, the names have been changed to protect the guilty,’ author Tom Gunlick said.

Gunlick says ‘Echoes After Dark: Here Comes the Dawn’ is a book a lot of people can relate to; especially those who frequented Sioux Falls’ bar scene and nightclubs.

“It’s about my 13 years in the bar business and all the places I did from Nite City, where I managed, to Gunners to Opies to After 5, and the last one I did which will surprise a lot of people was Scarlet O’Hara’s,” Gunlick said.

Gunlick says some of his bar experiences involved more than just drugs and alcohol, some were dangerous and even life-threatening.

“I mean I got kidnapped at gunpoint, so that was really rough and there’s a lot that goes behind that and it’s all explained in the book,” Gunlick said.

Gunlick says he kept people’s names confidential in the book because he didn’t want to shame or embarrass anyone, but he thinks a lot of people who read the book may already know who he’s talking about.

“I don’t know if incriminating is the right word, they wouldn’t like it, but I don’t think it would get them in any trouble or anything though,” Gunlick said.

Besides re-writing his first book, Gunlick added five new chapters; two are about a couple of big-time Sioux Falls businessmen.

Gunlick is going to have a book signing at the Crow Bar on Minnesota Avenue tomorrow from 5-7. $1 from every book sold will be donated to Emily’s Hope and Junior Diabetes of South Dakota.