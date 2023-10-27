SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s red versus blue this weekend in Vermillion.

Longtime rivals USD and SDSU will meet on the football field Saturday afternoon.

This time, they’re both ranked among the nation’s top FCS teams.

But the DakotaDome won’t be the only place roaring with fans on Saturday.

The Gateway Lounge will be rowdy on Saturday when Jackrabbit and Coyote fans settle in for a rivalry matchup.

“I think you’ll have a sea of blue, sea of red and a bunch of fun cheering back and forth,” Gateway Lounge manager Jackson Rentschler said.

The Sioux Falls bar will bring in extra staff for the Saturday afternoon watch party.

“You treat it like a Saturday night,” Retnschler said.

The game will be shown on TVs all over the bar in surround sound.

Katie Behrens didn’t go to SDSU or USD, but that won’t stop her from going to the watch party.

“The rivalry is fun, you know, people are so passionate about both teams on both sides, so it’s fun to hear the little bit of talk back and forth,” Behrens said.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m., but Rentschler expects the business to be full by noon.

“So you get a lot of people that can’t get a ticket because it’s sold out to the game, so they want to go somewhere and they don’t just want to watch this one at home because they have friends on either side,” Rentschler said.

Whether you’re cheering from the DakotaDome or your favorite hangout, fans will have a memorable game day experience.