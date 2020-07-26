Sioux Falls bar closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular bar in Sioux Falls is temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, 18th Amendment wrote that they recently had an employee test positive for COVID-19. According to the post, the employee hasn’t been in the business for “over a week.”

The post says the business plans to be closed through July 31 and plans to reopen on August 1.

